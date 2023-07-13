West Bengal BJP rural poll winners flee to Assam 'due to attacks by TMC'1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Several winning candidates from the Opposition parties in West Bengal's rural polls have fled to Assam, alleging attacks by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Nine BJP candidates and one CPI(M) contestant have sought refuge in Assam's Dhubri district.
As the TMC stands poised to sweep West Bengal’s violence-scarred rural polls, several winning candidates from the Opposition ranks have fled to neighbouring Assam. Nine BJP candidates and CPI(M) contestant made the move alleging attacks by TMC workers. Both the BJP and the ruling TMC have levelled allegations of violence against the other in the past few days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×