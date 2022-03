The West Bengal Government in their Budget for 2022-23 has proposed exemption of registration fee , road taxes for two years for battery-operated and CNG vehicles.

Meanwhile the Mamata Banerjee government has put on hold all payments for March till the budget for the next fiscal is approved. The state finance minister (independent charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, will present the budget for the next financial year beginning April 1 in the Assembly on Friday afternoon.

“Pay bill generation for March, 2022 is temporarily suspended till the Finance Budget 2022-23 of the Government of West Bengal," reads the one-line notification issued on March 7, the day the budget session started.

In other news BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday as West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya started presenting the Budget for the year 2022-23.

