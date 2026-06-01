Bengal Cabinet expansion: Full list of BJP MLAs inducted as new ministers in CM Suvendu Adhikari's administration

Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Monday, June 1, administered oath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs as ministers for expansion of Suvendu Adhikari cabinet.

Livemint
Updated1 Jun 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Bengal Cabinet expansion has happened, taking the strength of the Council of Ministers to 41.
Bengal Cabinet expansion has happened, taking the strength of the Council of Ministers to 41.(Handout)

Nearly a month after sweeping West Bengal off the hands of the Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has inducted 35 new ministers into his administration. Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Monday, June 1, administered oath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs as ministers for expansion of Suvendu Adhikari cabinet.

With the Bengal Cabinet expansion, the total strength of the Council of Ministers has climbed to 41.

BJP MLAs Santanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai have sworn in as MoS in Suvendu Adhikari cabinet in Bengal. Joyel Murmu, Ashok Dinda, Anandamoy Burman have also taken oath as ministers of state in the Suvendu Adhikari government.

The other BJP MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in Adhikari's administration include Swapan Dasgupta, Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and Shankar Ghosh.

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The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

Bengal Cabinet expansion: Full list of new ministers

Cabinet ministers in West Bengal government:

1) Deepak Barman

2) Tapas Roy

3) Dr Shankar Ghosh

4) Manoj Kumar Oraon

5) Arjun Singh

6) Gouri Shankar Ghosh

7) Swapan Dasgupta

8) Jagnnatha Chattopadhyay

9) Kalyan Chakraborty

10) Ajay Poddar

11) Saradwat Mukherjee

12) Dudh Kumar Mondal

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13) Anup Kumar Das

Minister of State (Independent Charge), West Bengal government:

1) Dr. Indranil Khan

2) Malati Rava Roy

3) Rajesh Mahato

Minister of State, West Bengal government:

1) Joel Murmu

2) Hare Krishna Bera

3) Anandamay Barman

4) Ashok Dinda

5) Nadiar Chand Bauri

6) Vishal Lama

7) Shantanu Pramanik

8) Moumita Biswas Mishra

9) Umesh Ray

10) Purnima Chakravarty

11) Kaushik Chowdhury

12) Bhaskar Bhattacharya

13) Dibakar Gharami

14) Amiya Kisku

15) Kalita Majhi

16) Gargi Das Ghosh

17) Biraj Biswas

18)Dipankar Jana

19) Sumana Sarkar

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Arjun Singh who is part of the new cabinet expressed his readiness to take on new responsibilities in line with party and public expectations.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh said, “I always take on new responsibilities and strive to fulfil them. Even today, I am about to take on a new responsibility. Whatever the government wants, the party wants, or the people want, we must rise to the occasion – that is our priority.”

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