Bengal Cabinet expansion: Full list of BJP MLAs inducted as new ministers in CM Suvendu Adhikari's administration

Nearly a month after sweeping West Bengal off the hands of the Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has inducted 35 new ministers into his administration. Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Monday, June 1, administered oath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs as ministers for expansion of Suvendu Adhikari cabinet.
With the Bengal Cabinet expansion, the total strength of the Council of Ministers has climbed to 41.
BJP MLAs Santanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai have sworn in as MoS in Suvendu Adhikari cabinet in Bengal. Joyel Murmu, Ashok Dinda, Anandamoy Burman have also taken oath as ministers of state in the Suvendu Adhikari government.
The other BJP MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in Adhikari's administration include Swapan Dasgupta, Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and Shankar Ghosh.
The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.
Cabinet ministers in West Bengal government:
1) Deepak Barman
2) Tapas Roy
3) Dr Shankar Ghosh
4) Manoj Kumar Oraon
5) Arjun Singh
6) Gouri Shankar Ghosh
8) Jagnnatha Chattopadhyay
9) Kalyan Chakraborty
10) Ajay Poddar
11) Saradwat Mukherjee
12) Dudh Kumar Mondal
13) Anup Kumar Das
Minister of State (Independent Charge), West Bengal government:
1) Dr. Indranil Khan
2) Malati Rava Roy
3) Rajesh Mahato
Minister of State, West Bengal government:
1) Joel Murmu
2) Hare Krishna Bera
3) Anandamay Barman
4) Ashok Dinda
5) Nadiar Chand Bauri
6) Vishal Lama
7) Shantanu Pramanik
8) Moumita Biswas Mishra
9) Umesh Ray
10) Purnima Chakravarty
11) Kaushik Chowdhury
12) Bhaskar Bhattacharya
13) Dibakar Gharami
14) Amiya Kisku
15) Kalita Majhi
16) Gargi Das Ghosh
17) Biraj Biswas
18)Dipankar Jana
19) Sumana Sarkar
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Arjun Singh who is part of the new cabinet expressed his readiness to take on new responsibilities in line with party and public expectations.
Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh said, “I always take on new responsibilities and strive to fulfil them. Even today, I am about to take on a new responsibility. Whatever the government wants, the party wants, or the people want, we must rise to the occasion – that is our priority.”