Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will effect a reshuffle of her cabinet tomorrow and hinted that about 4 to 5 new faces to be inducted this time and a similar number of members of the present cabinet would be utilised for party work. Some portfolios might also be reshuffled among the existing cabinet ministers. As per party insiders, this would be one of the biggest cabinet rejigs since the party came to power in the state in 2011.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}