Two and half hours after the commencement of the Life Science examination for Class 12th in West Bengal, images of its question paper surfaced on the social media platform WhatsApp. The examination conducting authority West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said that it couldn't be termed as a paper leak and is more of a mischief.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, the President of the Council said that as the examination was nearing its end, some vested interests circulated the image of the question paper on social media.

"If the images are circulated two and half hours after the exam started, what is the big deal? Candidates can leave the exam hall by that time and if anyone clicks a pic of two pages outside the venue and circulates them on social media, that does not in any way reflect on the conduct of the exams," Bhattacharya told news agency PTI.

The Council President appealed to the "mischief mongers" to desist from such "childish pranks." He added that people should help to ensure that the examination process in the state is conducted smoothly.

Bhattacharya expressed confidence in the preparations of the council and said that CCTV surveillance at 2349 venues and the use of Radio Frequency Devices in some of the over 200 sensitive venues make it impossible to penetrate any electronic device and leak the question paper.

The Council is tracking the source of circulation and will submit a report to the government about the incident.

This is the first time such incident is reported for the examinations of Class 12th. Earlier, in 2019 some reports emerged about the circulation of images of Class 10th exam question papers.

Bhattacharya affirmed that the council remains on guard and sensitive venues across the state have been located.

