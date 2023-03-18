Bengal Class 12 exam question paper surfaces online during exam, council denies leak1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:04 PM IST
- West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education refused to term it as a leak and said that it was more of mischief
Two and half hours after the commencement of the Life Science examination for Class 12th in West Bengal, images of its question paper surfaced on the social media platform WhatsApp. The examination conducting authority West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said that it couldn't be termed as a paper leak and is more of a mischief.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×