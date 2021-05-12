The governor is scheduled to visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday. On May 14, he will visit camps in Assam where some people from West Bengal have reportedly taken refuge due to the skirmishes. In her letter, Banerjee also alleged that Dhankhar, exceeding his power, has been directly communicating with state government officers and dictating them, though she had earlier requested him to refrain from doing so. The governor, in his reply, urged the chief minister to commit herself to the Constitution as she has taken an oath to uphold it. "I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to Cooch Behar district on May 13 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades.

