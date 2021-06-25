"Today, the Cabinet gave its nod to the Student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail the benefits of it. Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study in India or abroad," Banerjee told reporters.
She added that one person is eligible for the scheme till 40 years of age.
"Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job," the chief minister said.
The programme will be launched on June 30, she said.