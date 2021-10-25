Bengal CM Mamata asks people to wear masks to check spike in Covid-19 cases

Bengal CM Mamata asks people to wear masks to check spike in Covid-19 cases1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asks people to wear mask to prevent spike in Covid cases
Siliguri: With a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal since the beginning of the festive season, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to follow the safety protocols rigorously to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," Banerjee said at a meeting.
She urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities.
West Bengal continued to record an upward trend in Covid-19 infection for the fourth consecutive day after the Durga Puja festival last week, according to the state Health department bulletin released on Sunday.
The state reported 989 new cases on Sunday, higher than the previous day's 974 cases. On October 22, 21 and 20, the number of fresh cases was 846, 833 and 867 respectively.
Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state at 273 on Sunday, followed by 146 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.
