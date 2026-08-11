Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter makes emergency landing at Kolaghat

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district due to inclement weather conditions.

According to PTI, the CM had left by helicopter from Dumdum for Keshpur, but the pilot decided to land on open ground in Kolaghat as a precaution, they said.

The CM was on his way to Keshpur to attend a programme to pay respect to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.