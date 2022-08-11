Bengal coal smuggling case: ED summons 8 IPS officers to Capital

Earlier in the year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee had been summoned on 29 March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a coal smuggling case. Banerjee was also questioned for eight long hours by the ED on 21 March. The parliamentarian was questioned about two firms with alleged links to his family members and foreign bank accounts connected to his wife Rujira Banerjee.