

Home >News >India >Bengal COVID cases cross 1 lakh-mark; 49 fresh deaths reported
Medics wearing PPE conduct COVID-19 rapid antigen testing

Bengal COVID cases cross 1 lakh-mark; 49 fresh deaths reported

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST PTI

  • Total caseload in West Bengal of coronavirus has crossed the grim mark of 1 lakh and now stands at 1.01 lakh
  • Death toll in the state has reached to 2,149 with 49 new Covid casualties in a day

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark on Tuesday to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said.



The death toll mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.



Since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from the disease to 73,395.

The number of active cases is 25,846 now, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 27,015 samples have been tested in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

