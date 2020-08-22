Home >News >India >Bengal COVID tally climbs to 1,35,596 with record 3,232 new infections

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,35,596 after the highest single-day spike of 3,232 new infections were reported on Saturday, the health department said.

The death toll also mounted to 2,737 with 48 more people succumbing to the disease, the department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,088 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals taking the states discharge rate to 77.41 per cent.

The number of active cases is now 27,900.

Since Friday, 36,318 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

