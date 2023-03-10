Bengal DA hike: Employees to hold protest today; Mamata Banerjee's govt reacts

Continuing to speak in defense of her government's stand on the issue, Banerjee said “Does the state have a Reserve Bank? We are yet to get ₹one lakh crore from the Centre. Money will not fall from the sky. I have allowed government employees to go to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Thailand," she added. No objection certificates are mandatory for government servants who apply for leave to go abroad on a private visit. Prior permission from the competent authority for such a visit is also required. The West Bengal government in 2015 allowed benefits under the LTC scheme to the state government employees once in ten years to visit neighboring countries.