Bengal food crisis in COVID lockdown saved by Mamata Banerjee’s free distribution of food grains: Report3 min read . 03:51 PM IST
One in every five houses in West Bengal faced some food crisis during COVID-19 lockdown, says a report.
At least one in every five households in West Bengal experienced "some food crisis" during the lockdown period in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, According to a study titled "Staying Alive - COVID 19 and Public services in West Bengal". However, the situation could have been worse if the state government had not devised a free distribution of food grains through an enhanced PDS mechanism.
The Scheduled Tribes (ST) population of the state reported food crises at a "greater" rate than other socioeconomic groups, according to a research by the Amartya Sen-led Pratichi (India) Trust, which won the Nobel Prize.
"According to the findings of this study, one out of five households faced some food crisis. The duration of the crisis varied between 4 and 240 days. A majority of these households suffered for about 60 days," the report said.
It seemed that reporting of these occurrences came from rural areas "marginally more frequently" than from metropolitan ones. This was mostly brought about by the more consistent revenue sources seen in urban regions. According to the survey, a greater percentage of urban households received their income from salaries and pensions.
Regarding the social categories that were most negatively impacted by the lockout, the poll asserted that ST community homes reported food crises at a "greater" rate.
"When social groups are taken into account, reporting of food crisis by Scheduled Tribes was higher than that by any other social group. Association with underdeveloped agriculture, petty non-agricultural activities and migration seemed to have played a role in this regard. In the so-called normal times, poor income from cultivation could have been supplemented by non-agricultural activities and seasonal migration; but both these avenues got restricted during the lockdown period," the report claimed.
According to the survey, households with a major source of income from leasing out labour for agricultural operations were more likely to experience some food shortages (29%) than households with a secondary income from non-agricultural jobs (25%) did.
The study's major data was gathered over the phone from July through December of 2020 and, with some breaks, during the first several months of 2021. According to the report, the study had participation from more than 2,000 families. According to the report, the impact of the food crisis was not felt equally by all districts.
"The highest impact was reported from Purulia (47.5%) followed by Bankura (35%), whereas Cooch Behar district in North Bengal reported the lowest number of such cases. It may be noted here that Cooch Behar was the best performer in terms of the creation of employment days and their allotment among the people under the NREGA programme," it said.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Work Guarantee Act of 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to improve the livelihood stability of households in rural parts of the country by ensuring at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment per fiscal year.
The report praised the state government for its involvement in providing free food grains but noted that without its action, the percentage of food-insecure households would have been higher.
"To mitigate such conditions, free food grains were distributed by ICDS centres, schools, philanthropic organisations and individuals but an augmented PDS (public distribution system) was the most important intervention in this respect that provided a larger quantity of food grains, with almost universal coverage.
"Households with AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) cards, eligible for highest amounts of benefits from the PDS, were more food secured and hence made no complaints about it," it said.
Households without valid ration cards were most vocal about the emerging food crisis, the report said.
"The initiative of the West Bengal government to cover the rest of its population under the PDS through another set of cards proved crucial. Provision of the ad-hoc benefit of free food grains was also made through a coupon system for those who were yet to get ration cards or needed it in any case," it said.
The survey also reported that coverage of the state's population by the scheme sponsored by the central government was noticeably lower at 57% as against its target of 67%.
(With PTI inputs)
