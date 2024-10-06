Bengal girl rape-murder: ‘Killer gave her ice-cream’; 9-year-old ‘had blood stains all over body’

Bengal girl rape-murder: Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali said the accused detained by police confessed to killing the girl.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM IST
West Bengal news: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters burn an effigy as they stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, at Kultali in Kolkata on Saturday.
West Bengal news: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters burn an effigy as they stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, at Kultali in Kolkata on Saturday.( (ANI Photo))

The nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in a West Bengal village, had blood stains all over her body, said her relative on Sunday. Speaking with ANI, the relative said she saw the girl's body in the hospital. She claimed that the girl had gone missing "while coming back from the tuition" on Friday evening. 

The minor's body was found in a canal in Kultali village in West Bengal's South Parganas district on Saturday.

"The body [of the girl] has several injuries on the body...blood stains were all over her body...hands have been broken...she went missing while coming back from the tuition...," the relative said. The girl's body recovered by locals from a marshy land in Jaynagar area early Saturday.

Also Read | Violence in West Bengal village over 10-year-old girl’s ’rape and murder’

The relative alleged that police "neglected" the matter when the father of the girl had gone police station. "Her father tried to find her everywhere, but when he was not able to find her, he went to the Police station, but the Police refused to listen to him and asked him to go to the Jaynagar Police station...Police neglected the matter...," she added.

'Killer gave her ice-cream'

Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali said the accused detained by police confessed to killing the girl.

Sources told India Today that the accused was trying to befriend the girl before the days leading to the crime. The man allegedly "gave ice cream to the girl for the past two days and tried to befriend her," sources said. They added that on Friday evening, the accused gave the victim a lift on his cycle and took her to an unknown location.

Also Read | Maharashtra news: 21-year-old woman gang allegedly raped in Pune’s Bopdev Ghat

The report added police identified the man who had given her a ride on his bicycle after talking to her classmates.

The police said the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

"After lodging of FIR at 9 pm on Friday, the police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigation is on and we are with the family of the deceased," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Violence

Violence ensued in the Bengal village on Saturday after the girl's body was recovered from the canal. A mob torched the Mahismari police outpost and pelted the policemen with stones. "They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises," a senior officer said.

A huge police force was sent to the area and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot.

Also Read | UP shocker: Men gang-rape five-year-old boy in Hapur, video circulated

Expressing shock over the incident, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "A class 4 girl was abducted, raped and murdered while returning from tuition. Women are not safe in West Bengal. They are being killed even during Devi Paksha [the 15-day period heralding the advent of Goddess Durga since Mahalaya]."

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengal girl rape-murder: ‘Killer gave her ice-cream’; 9-year-old ‘had blood stains all over body’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.