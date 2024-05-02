TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has been accused of molesting a woman, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose claimed on Thursday. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stay at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghose said a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today.

“BIG. Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose accused of molesting a woman. How utterly APPALLING and HORRIFYING. Ahead of @narendramodi visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today," the post read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘Sudden jump is worrying’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises concerns over EC's revised poll figures The MP also claimed that the complainant was taken to the Hare Street police station to file a complaint.

"The woman has accused the Governor of molesting her. Shocking and disgraceful," she added.

Also read: 'Views didn't align with..' says TMC while removing Kunal Ghosh as Bengal general secretary According to news agency PTI, citing BJP sources, Bose had cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to Kolkata owing to the prime minister's visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in support of party candidates in Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

In late April, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata moved the Election Commission of India, urging it to identify and take strong action against officials in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal who may have "leaked names of gangsters and goons" to political parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of the ongoing general elections, the office of Bengal Governor had, using its own mechanism, compiled a list of suspected criminals across the state who could be used by political parties to intimidate voters on or before poll dates besides creating other law and order situations.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!