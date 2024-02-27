West Bengal governor Ananda Bose sets deadline for TMC govt to nab Sandeshkhali accused: ‘Arrest within 72 hours or…'
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has asked CM Mamata Banerjee-led state government to file a report within 72 hours if they fail to nab the main accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to arrest absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Shahjahan Sheikh within the next 72 hours. Shahjahan Sheikh has been accused of land-grab and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali of Sundarbans.