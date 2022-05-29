OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hits back on chancellor issue
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on May 29 that issues were being created over his position and responsibilities as the chancellor of universities to divert attention from the pressing problems in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-run state. He said that the matter was raised in December, 2021, too.

This is a ploy to generate media optics to divert attention (from pressing problems), said Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"I am not concerned about what the government does unless the papers come to me. As and when papers come to me, I will take a call according to constitutional provisions," the West Bengal governor told reporters.

The Bengal cabinet recently approved a plan that would see the governor replaced as chancellor of state-run universities by the chief minister. The proposal is expected to be introduced as a bill in the Assembly.

Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that "a bill becomes an act only when the governor signs on it. An ordinance is also issued when the governor gives consent".

Maintaining that the recruitment process for jobs in educational institutions of the state have been "sullied and tainted", he said that it is a "disgrace".

"We cannot allow our temples of education and the career of our students to suffer," he said.

Hundreds of appointments to group C and D posts of government-sponsored and -aided schools were determined to be unconstitutional by a Calcutta High Court-appointed committee led by retired Justice R K Bag.

Since taking office as governor in July 2019, Dhankhar has been at odds with the TMC administration over a number of issues, with the governing regime frequently criticising his role as chancellor of state universities and visiting of private universities.

Universities had previously declined to attend a conference called by Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, citing a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-chancellors of public institutions and chancellors of private universities, according to the governor, have joined forces and created a union.

"I want to send a message to them, all is not well," he said, adding, "I have constituted a committee in my capacity as governor to investigate their affairs."

(With PTI inputs)

