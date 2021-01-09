Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today

Governor for West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the West Bengal state election scheduled later this year.

"It is normal for a Governor to interact with Union Home Minister on various issues concerning the state of governance and other situations," Dhankhar told ANI. Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Shah at 12.45 pm today.

The Governor had last met the Union Home Minister in October 2020.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar had a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The meeting between the two was seen in the political circles as the usual practice.

Later Dhankhar tweeted, "Chief Minister called on me today at Raj Bhavan. First Lady Smt Sudesh Dhankhar and myself exchanged new year greetings with the hon'ble chief minister". The governor also posted a few photographs of the meeting on his Twitter handle.

Myself and Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar greeted Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial when she visited Raj Bhawan today. pic.twitter.com/IsbEqedBHV — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 6, 2021

While reacting over it Dhankhar said, "I had a meeting with the Chief Minister, she expresses the desire to see me. It was a normal interaction between the Governor and the Chief Minister. This is not a matter of a public debate or public knowledge."

Meanwhile, a highly-placed official in the state secretariat told PTI: "It's only a courtesy visit. There is nothing official in it. The honourable CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor."

Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking charge as the Bengal governor, has criticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on several occasions over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Banerjee's visit is assumed to be significant in the backdrop of soured relations between the governor and the ruling Trinamool Congress following Dhankhar's frequent tweets on several issues in the state.

BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state, citing "breakdown of the rule of law" as reason.

The elections for 294 seats are likely to be held in April-May.

(With inputs from agencies)

