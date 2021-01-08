OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 08:14 PM IST PTI

Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking charge as the Bengal governor, has criticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on several occasions over the 'worsening' law and order situation in the state

Amid the growing political turbulence in poll-bound West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

He had last met Shah in October 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

WB: Mamata allows full occupancy of cinemas with Covid safety protocols in place

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

India has requested China to allow early crew change for stranded sailors: MEA

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airporr

DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to New Delhi tonight. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 9," Raj Bhavan sources said.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking charge as the Bengal governor, has criticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on several occasions over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state, citing "breakdown of the rule of law" as reason.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout