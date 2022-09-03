Bengal govt fined 3,500 crore for violating waste-management norms

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of ₹3,500 crore on the West Bengal government for the huge gap in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment
Huge gap in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment has led the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to impose a penalty of ₹3,500 crore on the West Bengal government.
This comes after the green panel found that the West Bengal government did not comply with the waste management norms even after allocating a provision of ₹12,818.99 crore for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs in the 2022-23 budget.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel, observing that health issues cannot be deferred to the long future, said, "it is the constitutional responsibility of the state and the local bodies to provide a pollution free environment."
NGT found out that the sewage generation in urban areas of West Bengal amounts up to 2,758 million litres per day (MLD). Out of the sewage generated, only 1268 MLD is treated, against the capacity of 1505.85 MLD by 44 sewage treatment plants (STPs). This leaves a huge gap of 1490 MLD.
NGT said, “being part of the right to life, which is also a basic human right and absolute liability of the state, lack of funds cannot be pleaded to deny such right."
It further added, “While there may be no objection to any central funds being availed, the state cannot avoid its responsibility or delay its discharge on that pretext."
NGT slapped the penalty to ensure compliance towards the environment on the part of the government and ask for compensation from the state for past violations.
"Final amount of compensation under the two heads (solid and liquid waste) is assessed at Rs. 3,500 crore which may be deposited by the state of West Bengal in a separate ring-fenced account within two months," the NGT bench said.
If violations continue, liability to pay additional compensation may have to be considered, it added.
As per the norms, segregation of the solid waste at source and its earliest processing nearest to the point of generation with defined destination is imperative.
The tribunal bench stated, “Compliance of environmental norms on the subject of waste management has to be high on priority. Tribunal has come across cases of serious neglect and continuing damage to the environment in absence of inadequate steps for treatment of solid and liquid waste."
The bench also asserted that It is high time that the state realises its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level.
NGT is monitoring compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other environmental issues by states and Union territories.
