Bengal govt hikes DA for employees by 3% - All you need to know
The development came mere days after state government officials staged protests demanding pending dearness allowance. Earlier this week the issue also reached the Lok Sabha as BJP and TMC MPs locked horns over the pending dearness allowance payments.
The West Bengal government has hiked the dearness allowance for state employees - including teachers and pensioners - by 3%. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya as the state government presented a ₹3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×