Bengal govt suspend all incoming UK flights from 3 Jan

NEW DELHI : The West Bengal state government on Thursday said that it has temporarily suspended direct flights between United Kingdom and Kolkata from 3 January due to rising number of Omicron cases globally.

Countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom and several other countries across the globe has been deemed as 'at risk' country by the Indian government due to the rising number of covid-19 cases and passengers coming in from there need to follow additional measures on arrival in India,

including post-arrival testing.

In a notification on Thursday, the West Bengal government also said that passengers coming into the state from 'non risk' countries will also have to mandatorily undergo covid-19 test while arriving into the state.

"The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for RT-PCR test and the balance 90% shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test at the arrival airport," the notification said.

A copy of the notification by the West Bengal government has been reviewed by Mint.

Furthermore, all international passengers coming to West Bengal will now have to mandatorily pre-book covid-19 tests before boarding their flights.

"Accordingly, the airport authorities may be asked to augment the holding capacity of the arrival lounge on the international side and also increase the number of testing counters so as to reduce the waiting time for the passengers at airport," the notification said.

"Further, the airlines may be requested to evenly space out the flight arrivals in NSCBI (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport), Kolkata, in consultation with the airport director and the state nodal officer so as to reduce waiting time," it added.

At present, Air India is the only carrier, which operates a direct weekly flight between Kolkata and London.

On Thursday, India reported 13,154 new fresh cases of covid-19 infections. The tally of Omicron variant cases in the country went up to 961 with maximum cases from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).

News agency ANI reported that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to states like Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand advising them to enhance Covid testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase pace and coverage of vaccination.

