Home >News >India >Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit violence-hit areas in Nandigram on Friday

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he would visit places in Nandigram, where post-poll violence was allegedly reported.

Earlier in the day, he took stock of the situation in a camp in Assam's Dhubri district, where several people from Bengal's Cooch Behar have taken refuge to escape the clashes.

Dhankhar's tour of Cooch Behar district on Thursday had led to a war of words between him and TMC leaders, with the ruling party claiming that he was there only to pay visits to BJP workers at their residences.

The governor was also shown black flags at Sitalkuchi area of the district, where four villagers died in firing by central forces during the assembly elections.

Sharing his schedule for Nandigram on his Twitter handle, Dhankhar said that he will stop at Kendamari, Bankim More, Chillagram, Nandigram bazar and Town Club.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the just-concluded election. PTI AMR RMS RMS

