Bengal guv urges CM to ensure Suvendu Adhikari isn’t implicated in false cases

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take urgent measures to dissuade state police from charging Suvenda Adhikari in false cases. The governor's appeal comes a day after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader requested him to look into the matter.

Adhikari had resigned from the state assembly on Wednesday and gave up his portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government on November 27.

Dhankhar took to Twitter on Thursday attaching a copy of his letter to the chief minister expressing its "high time" that the "long overdue" interaction between him and the chief minister takes place.

"Called upon @MamataOfficial to take urgent measures on representation from Former Minister Suvendu Adhikari, apprehending false implication in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta," the governor said in the letter.

"Please take urgent note and all expected measures on the representation (enclosed) to me from former minister Suvendu Adhikari seeking my intervention so that police and administration apparatus in the State is dissuaded from implicating him and his associate followers in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta," he wrote in the letter adding, "Such apprehensions, emanating from your one time associate for long, call for retrospective reflections and correctional therapy to uphold constitutional values and rule of law."

The governor has been at loggerheads with the TMC government soon after he took office in July 2019 and had expressed his views a number of times on the micro-blogging site. Iterating his pleas for a politically neutral administration and police force, the governor mentioned in the letter, "I find it incomprehensible that inspite of my specific request to signal police and administration to be "politically neutral" there has been no affirmative step at your end or by Chief Secretary and DGP," he also said in the letter.

Pointing out that political bonhomie with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be essential requisite for enjoying liberty and human rights, Dhankhar also wrote in the letter, "It is imperative that we jointly need to dispel impressions of people in the state that free, fair polls shun of violence will be elusive even this time."

(It's) High time our long-overdue interaction takes place now without any further delay. I hope to be favoured with an update of affirmative steps taken at your end in this behalf, as also on the representation of former minister Suvendu Adhikari, he explains in the letter.

In another tweet, Dhankhar said, "Undoubtedly politically inspired implication @WBPolice @KolkataPolice of opponents in criminal cases is unconstitutional as also crime. Allegations of such implications @MamataOfficial need to be in sharp focus, micro-managed to dispel any perception to the contrary".

Third MLA resigns from TMC ahead of WB Polls 2021

Meanwhile, in yet another blow to the TMC party ahead of 2021 West Bengal elections, MLA Silbhadra Datta has resigned from the party today.

In a letter dated December 17, to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Datta wrote, "With due regards to you I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all others positions held by me in the party and its associate organizations with immediate effect."

"I am thankful for all the opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige," the letter from North 24 Parganas, Barrackpore MLA read.

Datta’s resignation comes just a day after another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, resigned from the TMC. Also on Thursday, former minister and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, too, had resigned from Banerjee’s party.

