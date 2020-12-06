Bengal is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday commented that the state is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced.

"I've sent them multiple reminders which made no effects on them. It would take me lot of effort to say that state govt is functioning constitutionally," the governor said adding, "I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of constitution"

Speaking at the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Dhankhar said, "I hope they will understand the letter and the spirit of the constitution and come to the right path. I hope they'll give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit.

