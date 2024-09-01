West Bengal: Minor girl ’molested’ by lab technician in Howrah, on-duty nurse assaulted by patient in Birbhum

A lab technician was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Howrah District Headquaters Hospital

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
The police are investigating the matter further. File photo

West Bengal police has arrested a laboratory technician for allegedly molesting a minor girl aged 12 years at a state-run hospital in Howrah district.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquaters Hospital, where the girl was admitted last week, said the Police.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata show in protest

A family member of the minor girl has claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her “inappropriately”.

The technician also allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she tell anyone about the abuse.

The police are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday held demonstration at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

Also Read | RG Kar case: Bengal govt trying to save accused, says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Nurse molested by patient in Birbhum

In another similar case, a nurse at a government hospital in Birbhum district was allegedly molested and verbally abused by a male patient.

“A man who came in with high fever late on Saturday night tried to outrage the modesty of an on-duty nurse at Illambazar block hospital. The hospital authorities immediately informed police who arrested him and sent him to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment,” Birbhum Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Himadri Ari said.

“The patient started abusing me as soon as he arrived,” the nurse said, adding, “I ignored and started treating him, but suddenly he touched me inappropriately while I was administering saline.”

Also Read | ’48,600 rape, POCSO cases pending in Bengal but...’: Govt on Mamata’s letter

Doctors and health staff of the hospital held a protest rally on Sunday demanding round-the-clock security for medics.

Another nurse of the hospital said, “Despite the R G Kar incident, not much has changed regarding our security.”

A trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was brutally raped and murdered by a civic volunteer. The incident sparked a wave of protests in West Bengal and other parts of the country.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
