West Bengal police has arrested a laboratory technician for allegedly molesting a minor girl aged 12 years at a state-run hospital in Howrah district.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquaters Hospital, where the girl was admitted last week, said the Police.

A family member of the minor girl has claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately".

The technician also allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she tell anyone about the abuse.

The police are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday held demonstration at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

Nurse molested by patient in Birbhum In another similar case, a nurse at a government hospital in Birbhum district was allegedly molested and verbally abused by a male patient.

"A man who came in with high fever late on Saturday night tried to outrage the modesty of an on-duty nurse at Illambazar block hospital. The hospital authorities immediately informed police who arrested him and sent him to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment," Birbhum Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Himadri Ari said.

“The patient started abusing me as soon as he arrived," the nurse said, adding, “I ignored and started treating him, but suddenly he touched me inappropriately while I was administering saline."

Doctors and health staff of the hospital held a protest rally on Sunday demanding round-the-clock security for medics.

Another nurse of the hospital said, "Despite the R G Kar incident, not much has changed regarding our security."