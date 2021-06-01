Bengal logs 9,424 fresh COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths in 24 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal on Tuesday reported as many as 9,424 fresh COVID19 cases taking the total tally to 13,85,801, state health bulletin said. After a gap of 40 days, fresh COVID-19 cases plummeted below the 10,000-mark in West Bengal on Tuesday. The state was registering over 10,000 cases daily since April 21.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 78,613.

In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 137 COVID-related deaths pushing the total tally to 15,678. North 24 Parganas accounted for 35 deaths while Kolkata registered 32 coronavirus fatalities. Thirteen single-day deaths were reported from South 24 Parganas. The rest were reported from several other districts.

A total of 17,722 people were discharged today as they have recovered from the deadly virus. The total number of recoveries stands at 12,91,510. Currently, the case positivity rate is at 11.09%.

With as many as 65,041 swab samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tested conducted till date reached 1,24,30,977.

West Bengal reported 11,284 new Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours.

