Kolkata: The West Bengal government has made it mandatory for international passengers from seven more countries including China and South Africa to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival in the state even if they are fully vaccinated, news agency PTI reported. The new rule will come in place from today. The rule is already in place for passengers from the United Kingdom and Brazil.

The decision was taken at a meeting between senior officials of the health department and experts from various related fields.

"International passengers coming from the seven countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test for Covid on arrival here, irrespective of their negative test report before boarding or even they have completed vaccination.

"We are following the directive of the ministry of health and family welfare... what is already being done with passengers from or transiting through the UK or Brazil," an official said.

RT-PCR test mandatory for people from 9 countries

Bangladesh, China, South Africa. New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana, United Kingdom and Brazil

Paid and free service both available

As per the decision, the testing would be a paid service at the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport in Kolkata. If any passenger wants a free service, he or she would be sent to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in the city, he added. However, it is not clear where the travellers from these countries would stay till the results of the RT-PCR tests are received.

West Bengal Covid-19 tally

Meanwhile, seven persons succumbed to Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the death toll to 18,522, the health bulletin said. The bulletin said 601 new cases were reported from across the state taking the tally to 15,53,177. The number of active cases now is 8,387.

West Bengal Covid-19 vaccination

On Tuesday, 5,25,409 vaccine doses were administered in West Bengal and the number of people getting the vaccine has reached 4,46,52,376, a health department official said.

