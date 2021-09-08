Bengal makes the RT-PCR test mandatory for people from 9 countries. List here

As per the decision, the testing would be a paid service at the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport in Kolkata. If any passenger wants a free service, he or she would be sent to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in the city, he added. However, it is not clear where the travellers from these countries would stay till the results of the RT-PCR tests are received.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}