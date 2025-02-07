A West Bengal government employee attacked multiple people at the office with a knife after he was denied leave for several days. Frustrated due to working without any leave, Amit Sarkar lost his cool when his colleagues made fun of his father, reported Indian Express on Thursday. Four people were injured in the knife attack, and the police later arrested the accused.

Amit Sarkar was posted at the Karigori Bhawan in Kolkata and was found walking on the road with a blood-stained knife in his hand. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where Sarkar can be seen walking with a bag in his hand and a blood-stained knife in another.

Screenshot of the viral video of Amit Sarkar

All the injured people were admitted to the hospital, and two of them are in critical condition. After attacking his colleagues Thursday noon, Sarkar was caught walking on the road with a knife in his hand. The scene created panic among pedestrians. The situation came under control after a traffic policeman repeatedly asked him to leave his knife. When Sarkar let go the sharp weapon, the police arrested him.

‘Lost his cool after colleagues made fun of father’ Amit Sarkar usually remains calm at office and at home, but he could not control himself when fellow workers made fun of his father and this he attacked him, reported Indian Express citing sources in the Techno City police.

Bengal man was angry for not getting leaves Sarkar wanted to take leave from the office to care for his ill mother, but his colleagues turned down his leave requests. He was already angry because of not being able to take leave, and the situation escalated after fellow employees badmouthed about his father.