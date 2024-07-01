Bengal man Tajmul alias ‘JCB’ beats couple in ‘illicit relation’, BJP says ‘Sandeshkhali in every…’. What we know so far

A viral video of a couple being allegedly assaulted by a local TMC leader has sparked a row in West Bengal. So far, the police have registered a case in the matter and began an investigation.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published09:37 AM IST
Viral video shows Bengal man assaulting couple in 'illicit relationship' in full public view. (Screengrab from the video)
Viral video shows Bengal man assaulting couple in ’illicit relationship’ in full public view. (Screengrab from the video)

A West Bengal man allegedly beat a couple engaged in an illicit relationship with a bamboo stick in Uttar Dinajpur district following a decision of a kangaroo court. The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media platforms.

Police registered a case against a local TMC leader of Chopra — Tajmul alias JCB — who reportedly performed the brutal assault on the couple. The accused was arrested, the official said on Sunday.

Take a look at the video below,

Bengal couple viral video: What we know so far

The viral video depicted the accused assaulting a woman who winced in pain while a crowd looked on. He was shown dragging her by the hair and kicking her. Additionally, the accused was seen beating a man with a stick, PTI reported.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor seeks ’white paper’ on finances from Mamata Banerjee govt

In an official statement, the Islampur Police District said, “Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police have promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady.”

The cops informed that the victim's couple has been provided with police security, and the probe has begun in this case. Earlier in the day, Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K watched the video and registered a case after verification.

The Opposition in West Bengal, including the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident. BJP leader Amit Malviya said there is a Sandeshkhali in every state village.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali woman claims ’no rapes’ occurred, accuses BJP of manipulation

Malviya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman."

"There is a Sandeshkhali in every village of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a curse for women. There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" the BJP leader said.

Also Read | ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’: Rahul Dravid’s raw emotions on field | Watch

Similarly, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said, “Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d ⁦@AITCofficial⁩ goon... Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ rule. s usual, the sentry guard was about to offer salute!"

“How can a woman be beaten up in this way? Attack on any woman is barbaric and deplorable. Such incidents of violence are giving a bad name to West Bengal,” State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote on the microblogging site.

However, local TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman denied any connection with the accused and distanced himself from the incident, terming it a “village matter, not related to the party”.

 

(With PTI inputs)

