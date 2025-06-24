'Bengal means business': TCS to set up 20-acre Kolkata campus; facility to create 25,000 jobs, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the authorities have approved the building plan for Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) new office campus, marking a significant step in the state's push for IT-led growth and job creation.

This project, upon completion, will create 25,000 direct employment opportunities, she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reported PTI.

The announcement came after a Supreme Court verdict in West Bengal scrapped 26,000 jobs of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools in April this year, leaving people jobless and agitated.

“Bengal means business” "To those who relentlessly malign Bengal and willfully ignore the strides we are making, let this be a reminder of our capacity to deliver,” Banerjee said.

Bengal is emerging as a hub of innovation, investment, and inclusive growth. Bengal means business, and the world is taking note," she added.

TCS to set up campus in two phases The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, which is spread over 20 acres, PTI reported.

"In this first phase, 9 lakh sq ft of world-class infrastructure, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals,” Banerjee said.

The second phase will add another 15 lakh sq ft, generating 20,000 more jobs. Upon completion, the campus will comprise 24 lakh sq ft of built-up space and create 25,000 direct employment opportunities," she said.

TCS' growth strategy The IT services giant is expanding not only in West Bengal but also in multiple other cities, which include Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, according to industry reports.

