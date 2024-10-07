Bengal news: At least 5 dead in Birbhum coal mine explosion

At least five people were killed in a coal mine explosion on Monday, October 7 in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The blast occurred at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited Colliery (GMPL) in the Lokpur Police station area. Local reports confirmed that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue operations are underway, with local police evacuating workers from the site. A local BJP MLA is also present to oversee the ongoing efforts. Authorities are in the process of contacting the families of the deceased.

The explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. in Bhadulia block while detonators were being transported for planned blasting activities, according to a West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. (WBPDCL) official. "So far, we have recovered four bodies. Rescue operations are on," a police officer said, as quoted by PTI.

The blast reportedly took place during coal-crushing operations, which caused injuries among employees.