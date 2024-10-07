Bengal news: At least 5 dead in Birbhum coal mine explosion

  • At least 5 killed in an explosion in a coal mine in WB's Birbhum district

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Birbhum: Charred remains of a vehicle parked at a coal mine where a blast occured, at Bhadulia in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. At least three people were killed and several others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_07_2024_000157A)
Birbhum: Charred remains of a vehicle parked at a coal mine where a blast occured, at Bhadulia in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. At least three people were killed and several others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_07_2024_000157A)(PTI)

At least five people were killed in a coal mine explosion on Monday, October 7 in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The blast occurred at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited Colliery (GMPL) in the Lokpur Police station area. Local reports confirmed that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Trending News Today Live Updates: Woman gets reply on job application after 48 years; says, ‘Means so much to me...’

Rescue operations are underway, with local police evacuating workers from the site. A local BJP MLA is also present to oversee the ongoing efforts. Authorities are in the process of contacting the families of the deceased.

The explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. in Bhadulia block while detonators were being transported for planned blasting activities, according to a West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. (WBPDCL) official. "So far, we have recovered four bodies. Rescue operations are on," a police officer said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read | Election Results Haryana 2024: Key CM contenders and poll predictions

The blast reportedly took place during coal-crushing operations, which caused injuries among employees.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengal news: At least 5 dead in Birbhum coal mine explosion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    163.85
    02:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.74%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,148.80
    02:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -28.7 (-2.44%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.35
    02:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.35 (-5.43%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    266.50
    02:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -10.7 (-3.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,107.95
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    84.9 (2.81%)

    Coforge share price

    7,210.00
    02:32 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    86.85 (1.22%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    987.20
    02:33 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.18%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,456.00
    02:33 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -38.25 (-1.09%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,523.55
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -241.7 (-8.74%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    732.10
    02:33 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -62.15 (-7.82%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    398.00
    02:33 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.55 (-7.77%)

    VIP Industries share price

    520.25
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -43.6 (-7.73%)
    More from Top Losers

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    8,016.65
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    584.15 (7.86%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    289.50
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    17.85 (6.57%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    751.20
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    32.4 (4.51%)

    Natco Pharma share price

    1,397.00
    02:34 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    42.35 (3.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.