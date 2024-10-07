Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengal news: At least 5 dead in Birbhum coal mine explosion

Bengal news: At least 5 dead in Birbhum coal mine explosion

  • At least 5 killed in an explosion in a coal mine in WB's Birbhum district

Birbhum: Charred remains of a vehicle parked at a coal mine where a blast occured, at Bhadulia in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. At least three people were killed and several others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_07_2024_000157A)

At least five people were killed in a coal mine explosion on Monday, October 7 in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The blast occurred at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited Colliery (GMPL) in the Lokpur Police station area. Local reports confirmed that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue operations are underway, with local police evacuating workers from the site. A local BJP MLA is also present to oversee the ongoing efforts. Authorities are in the process of contacting the families of the deceased.

The explosion occurred around 10:30 a.m. in Bhadulia block while detonators were being transported for planned blasting activities, according to a West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. (WBPDCL) official. "So far, we have recovered four bodies. Rescue operations are on," a police officer said, as quoted by PTI.

The blast reportedly took place during coal-crushing operations, which caused injuries among employees.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

