OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bengal news: Giant fish sold for 13 lakh - check why
Listen to this article

A group of fishermen in East Midnapore, West Bengal, caught a massive "Telia Bhola" fish near Digha that weighed about 55 kg. A lLocal South 24 Parganas resident transported the fish to Digha for auction. The fish was sold for 26,000 per kg after three hours of bidding, bringing in a total of 13 lakh.

After a long three-hour bargaining and counter-bargaining, a company bought the huge Telia Bhola fish. The characteristic of Telia Bhola fish is that it contains a lot of maw, from which drugs are made. This fish maw can also be sold abroad, according to reports.

Also Read: Foetus found inside newborn baby’s stomach in Bihar

Making medicines that save lives requires the utilisation of this fish maw. Therefore, a foreign corporation paid a big sum to purchase this enormous fish. The fish was a female carrying eggs. Therefore, there wasn't much fish maw present. Six days ago, a male Telia Bhola was sold for Rs. 9 lakh.

On June 27, people gathered in numbers to see the giant fish in Digha. The total weight of the fish is 55 kg. And for that reason, except for 5 kg of eggs, the total weight of the fish is 50 kg.

According to local fishermen, the fish is a hybrid of Telia Bhola. Apart from males and females, both sexes are also prone to this species. The local name of Telia of both sexes is Khacchar Bhola. The one who has maw in his stomach is the most valuable one.

This type of giant Telia Bhola fish comes twice or thrice in a year. And the fisherman who catches this fish becomes wealthy with just one catch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
In this Bihar news, a foetus was found to be growing within the stomach of a 40-day-old infant in Motihari, Bihar, which is an unusual medical occurrence. Representative image: AP Photo/Martha Irvine (AP)

Foetus found inside newborn baby’s stomach

1 min read . 29 May 2022
At the WTO meeting, India had sought a 25-year transition period as the sector needs support in developing nations to protect the livelihoods of low-income fishermen. afp

India’s fishing subsidy win at WTO the start of a long fight

3 min read . 20 Jun 2022
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO meet: Piyush Goyal

2 min read . 19 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout