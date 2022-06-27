Bengal news: Giant fish sold for ₹13 lakh - check why1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 05:04 PM IST
Bengal news: The fish was sold for ₹26,000 per kg after three hours of bidding, bringing in a total of ₹13 lakh.
Bengal news: The fish was sold for ₹26,000 per kg after three hours of bidding, bringing in a total of ₹13 lakh.
Listen to this article
A group of fishermen in East Midnapore, West Bengal, caught a massive "Telia Bhola" fish near Digha that weighed about 55 kg. A lLocal South 24 Parganas resident transported the fish to Digha for auction. The fish was sold for ₹26,000 per kg after three hours of bidding, bringing in a total of ₹13 lakh.