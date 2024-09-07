West Bengal News: A 15-year-old teenager was kidnapped and 'sexually assaulted;' when she was returning home from tuition classes in Bengal's Hooghly district. This comes as Bengal gears up to witness massive protests across the state on 8 September, after a month to the Kolkata PG trainee doctor's brutal rape and murder case came to light. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teenager was found unconscious with torn clothes at Haripal in Hooghly district. The incident happened on Friday night, September 6, according to the report.

The girl has been admitted to a local hospital and a medical exam was conducted on her. A complaint has been lodged with West Bengal Police, which has started an investigation.

"Request to respect the privacy of the girl child and her family. Stern legal action will be initiated against those spreading rumours," a post by the West Bengal Police said.

BJP IT Cell leader Amit Malviya took to X to oppose the cops' handling of the case and said, “Mamata Banerjee’s police has cordoned off the hospital, media isn’t being given access and local TMC leaders are swirling around, to ensure the incident doesn’t get reported."

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banejee, Malviya said, "West Bengal is the most unsafe place for women and girls. Mamata Banerjee has failed. She must step down, immediately. Enough is enough. She hasn't even set up Fast Track Courts to handle rape and POCSO cases."

Another teen raped at home in Hooghly The West Bengal Police Friday also shared another incidence of molestation. The Police informed that a 16-year old girl was molested at her home by one Sanaullah Khan who came to do house repair work in Arambagh Police District area of ​​Hooghly (Rural) Police District.

According to the West bengal Police, Khan had threatened the teenager that if she were to inform anyone about getting molested, it would bear bad consequences.