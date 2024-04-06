Bengal news: NIA arrests 2 amid mob attack, BJP criticises TMC's 'Talibani mindset culture' | 10 points
The National Investigation agency on Saturday arrested two people in the Bengal 2022 blast case amid an alleged attack by villagers
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in West Bengal's 2022 blast case amid an alleged attack by protesters on the probe agency's team in East Medinipore district. As the alleged attack on NIA refreshes the memory of the attack on ED in Sandeshkhali, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has called the attack “direct evidence of the TMC's Talibani mindset culture". Hours after the attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that it was the NIA team that attacked women at Bhupatinagar, “not the other way round".