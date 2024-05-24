West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the killing of an elderly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman worker in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The killing of Rathibala Arhi, a saffron party worker in Sonachura village, led to a violent protest by the BJP in Nandigram on Thursday.

The governor has termed the incident a state government-sponsored violence in Nandigram and has asked to submit an action taken report to him, PTI reported.

Here are seven updates on Nandigram violence: On Wednesday night, a woman BJP worker from the Scheduled Caste community was killed in Nandigram, triggering large-scale protests by party workers.

The BJP workers burned tyres, blocked roads, and closed shops in Nandigram yesterday as they alleged that TMC-backed criminals were responsible for the killing of Rathibala Arhi. According to the police, Rathibala's son Sanjay and seven others were injured in the attack.

On the other hand, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee charged local BJP leaders and workers with vandalizing the houses of Trinamool Congress supporters in Nandigram. TMC leader Santanu Sen called the incident a “reflection of BJP’s internal feud between the party’s old-timers and its new recruits in Nandigram".

Pointing out the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Nar in Kolkata, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "Neither women nor foreigners are safe in Bengal. People will have to think about it."

The region where the violence between the BJP and TMC triggered falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat which is scheduled to vote on May 25 on the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The region is considered to be the backyard of Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Hitting out at the Election Commission of India, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on X posted, "When will the commission take note of Mamata Banerjee's repeated communal and murderous statements? After the election is over?"

To control the situation, police, central forces, and RAF personnel had to resort to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

