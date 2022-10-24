The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in states of West Bengal, Odisha and northeast India. The predictions were made as cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’ is moving north and northeastward and is presently around 500 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh.
"North coastal Odisha is expected to get some heavy rainfall activity. Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over West Bengal & a few northeastern states, particularly Tripura, Meghalaya, & south Assam" said Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist, Bhubaneswar.
Cyclone 'Sitrang' is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 15kmph during the last 6hrs and is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12hrs. It is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early morning tomorrow, the weather department informed.
Earlier, the IMD issued an advisory and suspended offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal on 24 and 25 October. The weather department also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea for the next few days and that those who are already out at sea, should return to the coast.
"Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th October 2022," IMD's statement said.
Citing the IMD warnings, the West Bengal administration deployed civil security forces to protect the river banks of South 24 Parganas and evacuate people living on the river banks to safer places.
The cyclone will mainly affect the Sunderbans spread over West Bengal and Bangladesh as tidal waves are likely to reach a height of six meters owing to the twin effect of the weather system and new moon, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay said.
