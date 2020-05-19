Bengal, Odisha on cyclone alert as Amphan could lash coast tomorrow

NEW DELHI : The coastal districts of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal have been put on high alert, as supercyclone Amphan, rapidly moving over the Bay of Bengal, could make landfall over the West Bengal coast on Wednesday.

The cyclone could cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast, between Digha and Hatiya Islands near the Sunderbans on Tuesday afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Its intensity will reduce slightly and it is expected to make a landfall as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175kmph, gusting to 185kmph.

Amphan, the first cyclone to be formed this year, is also the most intense over the Bay of Bengal since the Odisha Super Cyclone that ravaged the coastal state in 1999, killing more than 9,000. The cyclonic storm comes a few months after another super cyclonic storm, Kyarr, was formed in the North Indian Ocean last year, the most intense cyclonic season ever.

The two state governments have started evacuations in vulnerable areas in coordination with the ministry of home affairs. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been positioned in the coastal areas.

The maximum impact of winds and high rainfall is expected in East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, and Kolkata, according to the weather department. Storm surges of 4-5 meters could inundate low-lying areas during landfall. IMD warned of extensive and large-scale damage in North and South 24 Parganas. Some districts of North Odisha, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara, are also likely to be affected.

“It is a very intense cyclone which has intensified very rapidly into a supercyclone and has a size of around 700km. The associated wind speed can completely damage kutchha houses and even has the potential to damage buildings. The storm surges in coastal areas are quite high, and could inundate low-lying areas with seawater entering some rivulets, too," said M. Mohapatra, director general of Meteorology, IMD. The saline water could have long-term damage for croplands.

The eye of the storm will pass through the ecologically-sensitive Sunderbans, and could prove disastrous for its biodiversity. The region is already facing the worst effects of climate change, and the storm surges could cause massive damage.

Soon after landfall the cyclone is likely to continue moving northwestwards towards Bangladesh and begin to weaken over West Assam.

The storm could cause massive destruction in the coastal areas, uprooting trees, communication poles, signalling systems, and disrupt road and rail links. Authorities have advised people to stay indoor.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with officials of the home ministry and National Disaster Management Authority, to review the situation. “As many as 37 NDRF teams have been deployed across seven districts of Odisha and six in West Bengal," according to S.N. Pradhan, director general, NDRF.

Shaswati Das contributed to this story.

