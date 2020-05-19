Bengal, Odisha on cyclone alert as Amphan could lash coast tomorrow

“It is a very intense cyclone which has intensified very rapidly into a supercyclone and has a size of around 700km. The associated wind speed can completely damage kutchha houses and even has the potential to damage buildings. The storm surges in coastal areas are quite high, and could inundate low-lying areas with seawater entering some rivulets, too," said M. Mohapatra, director general of Meteorology, IMD. The saline water could have long-term damage for croplands.