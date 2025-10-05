Bengal on flood alert: Bhutan issues warning after heavy rains; Darjeeling landslides kill 18, NDRF on high alert

A flood alert was issued in West Bengal after Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical failure on Sunday. The incident came as 14 people died in multiple landslides triggered by incessant heavy rainfall across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal.

According to news agency ANI, the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Bhutan, confirmed that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) reported a malfunction in the dam gates, which failed to open, resulting in river water spilling over the structure.

Bhutan has formally alerted the West Bengal government to prepare for possible impacts.

'Highest alert level'

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said its team based in Alipurduar has been put on the "highest alert level".

All personnel on leave have been recalled, while an additional 15 rescuers from RRC Siliguri are being deployed to reinforce ground response.

'Threat of flash floods'

According to the meteorological outlook, a storm system that originated over eastern Uttar Pradesh has moved eastward and is now approaching Madarihat in the Dooars.

If heavy rainfall occurs in Bhutan's hills, rivers in North Bengal are expected to swell rapidly, increasing the threat of flash floods.

The NCHM said its Flood Warning Group will continue to coordinate with DGPC for real-time monitoring of the situation.

District administrations across North Bengal have been advised to maintain maximum readiness, particularly in riverine and low-lying areas. Officials have also been urged to coordinate with Bhutanese authorities for updated hydrological data to mitigate potential impacts.

NDRF deploys multiple teams

Meanwhile, the NDRF has deployed multiple teams in the rain-battered Mirik area of Darjeeling subdivision in West Bengal after torrential downpours triggered massive landslides.

At least seven people were killed, and several villages were cut off from the rest of the region.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi told ANI that three teams have already been mobilised from Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Alipurduar, while two more teams, one each from Malda and Kolkata, are en route to the affected sites.

"Our personnel are engaged in intensive rescue and relief operations to locate missing persons and assist the stranded villagers," Shahedi told ANI.

Darjeeling landslide