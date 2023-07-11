Bengal Poll Violence: Over 40 killed, 133 take refuge in Assam; Governor's big warning2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:07 PM IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress has won 8,232 seats in the West Bengal Panchayat elections, while the BJP has won 1,714 seats, Congress has secured 362 seats, and CPI-M has won 599 seats. Violence during the elections has resulted in over 30 deaths.
The latest trends in West Bengal Panchayat elections show that the ruling Trinamool Congress has won in 8,232 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1,714 seats while Congress has secured 362 seats so far. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 599 seats and is leading in 531.
