The latest trends in West Bengal Panchayat elections show that the ruling Trinamool Congress has won in 8,232 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1,714 seats while Congress has secured 362 seats so far. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 599 seats and is leading in 531.

Violence had rocked West Bengal's rural polls on Saturday, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalized, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on June 8, when the dates were announced, has crossed 30.

133 Bengal people take refuge in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said over 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in the state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home. He also assured them of “any humanitarian aid during times of crisis"

In a tweet, Sarma said, “Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance."

While West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari thanked Sarma for “providing relief to the tormented opposition party karyakartas of WB", cabinet minister of the neighboring state Shashi Panja hinted that the Assam CM was “raising a false alarm and creating a sense of panic".

At least 45 killed in Bengal poll violence

BJP claimed that at least 45 people have died in the West Bengal Panchayat poll clashes. It also slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the "state-sponsored" violence during the elections, PTI reported.

"Going by media reports, at least 45 people were killed during the panchayat poll violence. Bombing, bogus voting and rigging are the most used words in media reports… This is 'nirmamata' (ruthlessness) and not 'mamata' (endearment)," BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

He alleged the Congress' top leadership and Gandhi, who was opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love), are silent on the panchayat poll violence in Bengal even though the leaders of the party claimed that their workers were killed.

Repolling in nearly 700 districts

The re-polling ordered by the state election commission in 696 booths in 19 districts of Bengal passed off peacefully with 69.85-per cent of all eligible voters casting their ballots till 5 pm, officials said on Monday.

The repolling started at 7 am amid tight security with at least four central forces personnel deployed in each booth, besides state police. Those who were in queues at 5 pm in voting booths were allowed to cast their ballot with election officers working over-time to ensure a smooth process.

West Bengal Governor's big warning to troublemakers

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose pledged a determined battle against escalating violence in the state during the counting of Panchayat poll votes. He assured that strict measures would be taken against troublemakers and emphasized the commitment to making Bengal a secure place for future generations.

"There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers...", Governor Bose said.

Governor Ananda Bose will visit South 24 Parganas district, including Bhangar and Canning, to evaluate the vote counting process amidst reports of electoral malfeasance, rigging, and voter intimidation, necessitating enhanced security measures.