Kolkata faces another difficult day as Cyclone Akvan brings heavy rain and strong winds. The storm has already caused persistent rainfall and a sharp drop in temperature across the city. Friday, November 20, could bring more intense showers, according to the latest weather forecasts.
According to The Telegraph, Cyclone Akvan's outer bands brought continuous rain across Kolkata on Thursday. The city recorded approximately 35 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. The Met office subsequently revised its forecast, warning of heavier rainfall on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow watch for heavy rainfall across Kolkata and neighbouring districts. Thunderstorms with winds reaching 30-40 km/h are expected.
Heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 cm could affect Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and Jhargram. The warning remains effective until 2 PM on Friday, November 20. Waterlogging is a possible concern.
According to AccuWeather, Kolkata's maximum temperature could remain around 23 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a 91% probability of precipitation, with complete cloud cover throughout the day.
Wind speeds could reach 32 km/h, with gusts touching 70 km/h. AccuWeather also predicts approximately 9 mm of rainfall during 5.5 hours of precipitation. The probability of thunderstorms stands at 46%.
Afternoon conditions could become particularly uncomfortable for residents travelling across the city. AccuWeather predicts winds reaching 37 km/h, with gusts around 69 km/h. Rainfall could reach 5.1 mm during this period.
Evening conditions may worsen further, with rainfall reaching 13.7 mm. The probability of precipitation increases to 90% while temperatures could fall to 21 degrees Celsius. Overnight rainfall could add another 13.4 mm.
Akvan was moving northwards across the west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm was expected to make landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha on Friday afternoon.
The projected landfall area lies closer to Bengal than previous cyclone landfall locations. This explains the stronger impact expected across Kolkata and neighbouring districts.
South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura face warnings of very heavy rainfall, according to The Telegraph. Some areas could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.
AccuWeather predicts some rain on Saturday, with temperatures rising to 27 degrees Celsius. Sunday could bring sunshine, humidity and afternoon showers, with temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius.
However, thunderstorms may return on Monday, November 23. Tuesday could bring better conditions, with sunshine and clouds replacing persistent rainfall. For now, residents should prepare for another wet and windy Friday.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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