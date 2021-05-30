Kolkata: West Bengal has reported 11,284 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. After the latest addition of cases in the state, the total caseload has climbed to 13,66,240.

The state reported 142 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll has now reached 15,410 with 142 more fatalities, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

On a positive note, the recoveries are higher than the amount of fresh Covid-19 cases. As many as 18,642 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the discharge rate to 91.93%. The total number of people cured of the disease has gone up to 12,55,932. The active caseload in the state has been reported at 94,898.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 49 deaths while Kolkata registered 33 fatalities due to Covid-19. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts, including 14 from Howrah.

North 24 Parganas district recorded 2,482 new cases while Kolkata accounted for 1,830 fresh cases, the bulletin said.

Since Saturday, 70,315 samples were tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such examinations in the state to 1,23,72,134.

