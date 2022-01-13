OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  West Bengal: 23,467 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; positivity rises to 32.13%
Listen to this article

West Bengal reported 23,467 new Covid cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The total coronavirus tally in the state has surged to 18,41,050 and the death toll has climbed to 19,985.

The state's active case tally stands at 1,31,553, while the Covid positivity rate is 32.13 per cent, a rise from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 8,139 patients also recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours in the state.

With PTI inputs

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout