West Bengal reported 23,467 new Covid cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The total coronavirus tally in the state has surged to 18,41,050 and the death toll has climbed to 19,985.

The state's active case tally stands at 1,31,553, while the Covid positivity rate is 32.13 per cent, a rise from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 8,139 patients also recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours in the state.

With PTI inputs

