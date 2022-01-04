West Bengal on Tuesday reported as many as 9,073 Covid-19 cases, highest-ever single day rise, the state health department notified. With today's count the total tally for COVID-19 reached 16,64,301. Currently, there are as many as 25,475 active cases in the state.

Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said.

The total number of tests that were conducted today stood at 47,864. Considering that, the positivity rate in the state stands at 18.96%

The state also saw 16 deaths today the pushed the toll to 19,810. The metropolis accounted for the maximum of five fresh fatalities while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three, it added.

Meanwhile, in the same time span there were 3,768 recoveries and with the recoveries total reached 16,19,061.

West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228, the health department said.

The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin. The state on Sunday had recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities.

